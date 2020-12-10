Florida recruit Slaughter committed to getting stronger in redshirt year

Mark Pinson

Special to The Sun

OCALA — It was a day of celebration Wednesday at Trinity Catholic, as four Celtic athletes committed to the colleges of their choice.

Three Trinity Catholic football players, Jake Slaughter, Garner Langlo and Caleb Johnson, all offensive linemen who helped the Celtics reach the Class 3A state semifinals this season, and volleyball standout Chloe Teter, made it official in front of the student body in the school gymnasium.

Slaughter, at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, was a key part of the line that paved the way for a potent Trinity Catholic rushing attack. He signed with the University of Florida. The powerful tackle originally committed verbally to Florida State University, but changed his mind and is looking forward to playing for the Gators.

"I originally committed to Florida State but I flipped to Florida in July," Slaughter said. "I decided the University of Florida was where I wanted to be and needed to be to become the best man and player that I can be. I'm going to red-shirt my freshman year and I'm going to chop wood and work on getting my body stronger to prepare for playing in the Southeastern Conference. Florida has a lot of depth on the offensive line and it will be interesting to see where I fit in. Coach (Dan) Mullen is a great guy and I'm excited and looking forward to being a Gator."

It was also a proud day for Trinity Catholic head football coach John Brantley, a former standout at UF.

"This is a great day," John Brantley said. "It doesn't get much bigger than Auburn, Florida and Notre Dame. I'm so proud of these young men and what they've accomplished. It's a tribute to them and their parents because it's a lot of work to get to this point. I've been there as a parent and coach and I know what that path entails, so I salute them.

"They are great role models and this is another feather in our cap putting three big-time players at the next level."