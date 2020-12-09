How to watch No. 6 Florida Gators football vs. LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators will tune up for the SEC Championship Game and look to build their case for the College Football Playoff when they play defending champion LSU on Saturday at The Swamp.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Gators (8-1) are No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They clinched a spot in the SEC title game Dec. 19 with a win last week against Tennessee. Quarterback Kyle Trask, a Heisman Trophy front-runner, threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns last week. Tight end Kyle Pitts had 128 yards, and receiver Kadarius Toney had 108 yards and a TD.

The Tigers (3-5) is on a two-game losing skid after facing No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama. LSU was originally supposed to face Florida on Oct. 17, but the game was postponed because of a COVID outbreak among the Gators.

How to watch No. 6 Gators vs. LSU

Game start: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play, Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN (TV provider needed) and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: FloridaGators.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be open to about 17,000 fans, or 20% capacity.

