Florida's Miller named SEC Defensive Player of Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida’s Ventrell Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Miller led the way for the Gators’ defense in its 31-19 win at Tennessee on Saturday with 12 tackles and a sack.

Miller’s leadership helped Florida hold the Volunteers to 94 yards rushing. He leads the team in tackles this season with 66 and is third on the team in tackles-for-loss with 5.5.

This is the second SEC Defensive Player of the Week award for Miller and the 10th honor from the conference for the Gators this season.

A full list of the SEC weekly honors for Florida this season:

Ventrell Miller: Defensive Player of the Week (Week 4)

Brett Heggie: Offensive Lineman of the Week (Week 4)

Zachary Carter: Defensive Lineman of the Week (Week 5)

Kyle Trask: Offensive Player of the Week (Week 10)

Evan McPherson: Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 10)

Kyle Trask: Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Week 11)

Zachary Carter: Defensive Lineman of the Week (Week 11)

Kyree Campbell: Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week (Week 12)

Kadarius Toney: Co-Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 13)

Ventrell Miller: Defensive Player of the Week (Week 14)