Florida-LSU kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN

Special to Gatorsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Florida is scheduled to playt LSU at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Swamp with the game airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Sunday.

The Gators defeated the Tigers in 2018 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by a score of 27-19. A 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brad Stewart Jr. sealed the deal in that game.

Following its matchup with LSU, Florida is scheduled to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 19. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, with it set to air on CBS.

The full schedule of SEC games on Dec. 12:

Georgia at Missouri, 12 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Alabama at Arkansas, 12 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. SEC NETWORK

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. CBS