Florida drops spot in coaches poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

The SEC Championship Game matchup was finalized Saturday night when No. 1 Alabama rolled to a 55-17 win over LSU to clinch the SEC West and lock in a date with No. 6 Florida.

Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four TDs, and the No. 6 Gators beat Tennessee 31-19 to clinch a spot in the SEC championship Game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta against the Tide (9-0) at 8 p.m. on CBS.

“It feels amazing,” Trask said of the division title. “You know that was one of our main goals at the beginning of this season, because in order to do all the, you know, the bigger things you first have to win the East. So that was our first main goal.”

Trask has 38 TD passes this season, moving him into sixth place in SEC history for a single season, ahead of Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel and Tim Couch of Kentucky. He has the most TD passes through a team’s first nine games.

We'll see Tuesday where the College Playoff Selection committee puts the Gators (8-1) in its standings. Meanwhile, in Sunday's two college football rankings, the Gators dropped a spot to No. 6 in The Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY and stayed at No. 6XX in the Associated Press rankings.

Florida closes out the regular season against LSU on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Oct. 17 because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Gators.

The Gators reached the SEC championship game for the first time since 2016. The division title "shows where the program’s at,” coach Dan Mullen said.

“When we’re (up) 31-7 when clean-up time starts and we kind of just clean up the game to finish it out and we say that’s not a very good game by us or not one of our great performances, it shows where we’re at as a program, which I think says a lot," Mullen said. "I’m really proud of our guys.”

--

SE Standings

East

Florida 8-1

Georgia 6-2

Missouri 5-3

Kentucky 4-6

Tennessee 2-6

South Carolina 2-8

Vanderbilt 0-8

West

Alabama 9-0

Texas A&M 7-1

Auburn 5-4

Ole Miss 4-4

LSU 3-5

Arkansas 3-6

Mississippi State 2-6