Florida Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson reportedly interviews at South Carolina

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Outside of the program, Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson hasn’t received much credit for UF’s offensive success this season — but that may be changing.

Johnson has interviewed for South Carolina’s vacant head coaching job, according to a report by FootballScoop.com. The site reports Johnson has met with USC athletics director Ray Tanner, although he’s not believed to currently be one of the top candidates for the position.

Johnson is in the midst of his sixth season with Mullen, and he was asked prior to UF’s victory at Vanderbilt if he’d be interested in a head coaching gig if the opportunity were to arise.

"All that stuff is really flattering, but obviously you’ve got a job to do,” Johnson said, “and our focus is on getting ready to play Vanderbilt and go out there and continue to play well on offense and play at a really high level."

Live updates:The latest from Florida-Tennessee

Feeling blue:New look for Gators against Volunteers

Photos:Kyle Trask makes his push for Heisman Trophy