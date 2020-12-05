Florida Gators release list of unavailable players for game at Tennessee Vols

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s list of unavailable players against Tennessee included the notable addition of a starting defensive back.

The Gators announced starting safety Shawn Davis would be unavailable for Saturday’s contest for undisclosed reasons.

In addition to Davis, the Gators once again ruled out linebacker Jeremiah Moon, David Reese, Kahleil Jackson, Ethan Pouncey, Lamar Goods, Hayden Knighton, Jaelin Humphries, Trent Whittemore and Lucas Alonso.

Tennessee’s unavailable players list included some even more notable names, like fifth-year starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The Vols dealt with COVID-19 issues and subsequent contact tracing throughout the week, and Guarantano reportedly wasn’t able to participate due to contact tracing. Freshman Harrison Bailey made the start at signal-caller for the Vols as Tennessee looks to pick up its first victory in the last six games.

