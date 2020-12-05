Florida Gators' Kyle Trask, Kadarius Toney giving Tennessee Vols defense hard time

Graham Hall

Despite Kyle Trask’s 251 passing yards and two touchdowns, Florida’s offense wasn’t necessarily executing efficiently in the first half – regardless, Kadarius Toney made the most of his opportunities.

Toney had 89 receiving yards on six receptions in the first half, giving the senior wide receiver more yards than Tennessee freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey had passing yards.

And, after approaching 200 all-purpose yards against Kentucky, Toney once again found multiple ways to be effective for the Gators.

The Eight Mile, Alabama, native had seven of UF’s 12 rushing yards in the first half, and his touchdown reception to put Florida up 17-7 saw Toney get open thanks to some crafty pre-snap misdirection in the backfield.

Once again, the Gators have shown the offense is more than simply the Kyle-to-Kyle connection as Saturday’s first half has been Toney’s time to shine.

