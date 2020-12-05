LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

Zach Abolverdi

Florida can clinch the SEC East by beating Tennessee today in Knoxville in coach Dan Mullen's third season at the helm. A win would earn the Gators a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

The Gators (7-1, No. 6 CFP)) enter on a roll, having won 14 of 15 games against the Vols (2-5).

Another solid game from quarterback Kyle Trask can boost his Heisman Trophy chances. The Gators face a Tennessee defense ranked 79th against the pass, giving up 243.6 yards per game.

Trask leads the nation with 34 touchdown passes, tied with David Klinger of Houston in 1990 and Dennis Shaw of San Diego State in 1969 for the third-highest total through eight games in FBS history. Trask is second nationally with 351.3 yards passing per game and fifth in passer rating.

2:25 p.m. | Fresh starts for UT

The Vols have two true freshman making their first career starts at quarterback (Harrison Bailey) and center (Cooper Mays) today against the Gators.

1:30 p.m. | Before the game

If you want to catch the game on TV or live stream, it's going to be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. You can also see it on the CBS All-Access app, if you subscribe.

The final line as of Saturday afternoon had the Gators favored by 18 points over the Volunteers, according to BetMGM.

Here's a look at some of the Gator fans on Twitter today, including a very familiar face, Mr. Brandon Spikes!

