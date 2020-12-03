New look for Gators against Volunteers

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida plans to wear blue helmets Saturday at Tennessee for the second time this season.

UF sported throwback helmets for its Halloween Homecoming against Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but will debut a new blue helmet at Tennessee featuring the Gators script logo on both sides. The team is also wearing traditional white tops with blue bottoms.

The Gators kick off against the Vols at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.