UF's Clement in NCAA transfer portal

Florida redshirt sophomore running back Iverson Clement has entered the transfer portal.

Clement, a four-star recruit from Mount Holly, N.J., rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries in three years with the Gators. He's appeared in five games this season, carrying the ball five times for 29 yards.

He joins safety Quincy Lenton in the portal from UF. Lenton put his name in the portal last month and did not play for the Gators in 2020.

Clement played running back in all three seasons at UF, but lined up at another position as an early enrollee in 2018. Due to injures that spring, he moved to safety. Clement also played on special teams.

The Gators have four scholarship running backs remaining on the roster (Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard), all of whom can return next season. Five-star transfer Demarkcus Bowman will also be added to the position group in January.