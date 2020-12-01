Gators stay No. 6 in second CFB playoff rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida is ranked No. 6 in the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are the top four teams. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week's rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn't play because of COVID-19 issues.

The Gators would clinch the SEC East division with a win over Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. A possible date with top-ranked Alabama awaits UF in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta later this month.

Florida can jump Texas A&M with a win over the Crimson Tide to earn a berth in the final four playoff.

The Gators close out the regular season next week against visiting LS

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Clemson 8-1

4. Ohio State 4-0

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Georgia 6-2

9. Iowa State 7-2

10. Miami 7-1

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 5-1

13. BYU 9-0

14. Northwestern 5-1

15. Oklahoma State 6-2

16. Wisconsin 2-1

17. North Carolina6-3

18. Coastal Carolina 9-0

19. Iowa 4-2

20. USC 3-0

21. Marshall 7-0

22. Washington 3-0

23. Oregon 3-1

24. Tulsa 5-1

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens.