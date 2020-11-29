How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Tennessee Volunteers on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators will look to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game when they face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The No. 5 Gators (7-1) are on a five-game winning streak since a two-week hiatus after a COVID-19 outbreak among the team. Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 34-10 win over Kentucky, giving him 2,810 yards and 34 touchdowns on the season as he makes his case for the Heisman Trophy. Last week saw the return of tight end Kyle Pitts, who had five catches for 99 yards and three TDs.

The Vols (2-5) have lost five games in a row.

How to watch No. 5 Gators vs. Tennessee

Game start: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access (7-day free trial) and the CBS Sports app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: TuneIn

Will there be fans?

The University of Tennessee is limiting attendance at Neyland Stadium to 25% capacity, or just over 25,000 fans.

