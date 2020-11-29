Florida again holds steady on Sunday polls
Now that the College Football Playoff rankings, the only ratings that matter, will come out again Tuesday night, the polls that are released Sunday are worth a look at least.
Florida (7-1), No. 6 in the initial CFP standings released last Tuesday, remain No. 5 in The Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports and No. 6 in The Associated Press rankings.
The Gators can secure a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta by beating Tennessee (2-5) for the 15th time in the last 16 years Saturday. Florida is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
“The sky's the limit,” UF quarterback Kyle Trask said. “We have huge goals for this team.”
Tight end Kyle Pitts scored three touchdowns in his return from a concussion and a broken nose — all on perfect passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Trask — and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 Saturday in The Swamp.
---
SEC Standings
East
Florida 7-1
Georgia 6-2
Missouri 4-3
Kentucky 3-6
Tennessee 2-5
South Carolina 2-7
Vanderbilt 0-8
West
Alabama 8-0
Texas A&M 6-1
Auburn 5-3
Ole Miss 4-4
LSU 3-4
Arkansas 3-5
Mississippi State 2-6