Unavailable players for Florida today vs. Kentucky

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

For the first time all season, Florida’s list of unavailable players didn’t include any unexpected additions.

If anything, the list signified the return of several key figures.

In addition to the anticipated return of tight end Kyle Pitts, the Gators welcomed offensive lineman Stewart Reese and linebacker James Houston back after each missed last week’s 38-17 victory at Vanderbilt.

The Gators were still without defensive back David Reese and linebacker Jeremiah Moon, however, in addition to Kahleil Jackson, Ethan Pouncey, Lamar Goods, Hayden Knighton, Jaelin Humphries, Trent Whittemore and Lucas Alonso.

As for the Wildcats, their availability situation was vastly different considering the program continues to deal with a COVID-19 situation. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced Wednesday the team would be witho

ut 18 players and 10 assistants for the upcoming trip to Gainesville, and the list grew further just prior to kickoff.

The Wildcats’ leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez Jr., was ruled out just prior to warm-ups –– not a promising sign for an offense that couldn’t find the endzone in last week’s matchup with Alabama.

The 6-1 Gators are coming off a 38-17 rout of winless Vanderbilt. Quarterback Kyle Trask continues to impress and is in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy, having thrown for 31 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions this season. Against Vandy, Trask threw for three scores.

Meanwhile, the 3-5 Wildcats are trying to bounce back following a 63-3 drubbing at the hands of Alabama. Kentucky was outgained 509-179 in the rout.