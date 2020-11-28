Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen, defensive coordinator caught in heated exchange

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

The public criticism of Todd Grantham continues – only this time it’s from his employer.

After the Gators defense allowed the Wildcats to get deep into Florida territory despite beginning the drive at the 8-yard line, cameras caught head coach Dan Mullen engaged in a heated exchange with Grantham on the sidelines.

It lasted nearly a minute, and UF players were captured looking onward at the exchange. While Mullen hasn’t necessarily publicly pinned the blame for Florida’s defensive woes on Grantham, it was the strongest sign thus far that Mullen isn’t satisfied, to say the least, with UF’s defensive performances this season.

The WIldcats fell a yard shy of outgaining the Gators in the first half, and much of Kentucky’s damage was surprisingly inflicted on the ground.

Despite missing leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., UK has 125 rushing yards on 31 rushes so far today. Fortunately for Florida, Kadarius Toney’s punt return touchdown after the defensive stop gave UF the lead right back, temporarily assuaging fears about UF’s defense in the process.

But there’s little doubt as to whether or not viewers will continue to watch the sideline rapport between Mullen and Grantham.