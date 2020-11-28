Gators come alive to overcome upset-minded Kentucky

Just like a week ago, the Florida Gators re-learned the lesson that there are no easy wins in the SEC.

That message was pounded home Saturday by Kentucky, which was coming off a 60-point loss to Alabama, but very much in control in the first half Saturday.

The Gators found themselves trailing to that same UK team late in the first half.

But No. 5 UF, ignited by a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kadarius Toney with only seconds remaining in the half, carried that late momentum into the second half and pulled away from the Wildcats 34-10 in The Swamp to move to 7-1 on the season.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Special teams come up huge

Heading into Saturday’s game, the UF special teams had been pretty quiet this season, failing to come up with any game-changing plays. Much different story in this game.

The special teams changed the complexion of the game with two huge plays in the first half — one early, one late.

The first came when it appeared UF had opened with a three-and-out on offense. The Gators, facing a fourth-and-two from their own 25, faked a punt with the snap going to the up-back, Dameon Pierce, who ran for 15 yards and a first down.

Two plays later, Kyle Trask threw a 56-yard TD pass to tight end Kyle Pitts.

The second game-changer came in the closing seconds of the first half, when Toney returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown with just 42 seconds remaining to give the Gators a 14-10 lead in a half that had been dominated by a ball-control UK offense.

It was a trick return. UF sent two return men deep on opposite sides of the field. After the punt was launched, true freshman wide receiver Xzavier Henderson acted like he was going to catch the ball and the UK cover team converged on him.

Then Toney made the catch about 20 yards away and had a wide-open path to the end zone.

Welcome back, Kyle Pitts

The Florida offense rolled right along without injured star tight end Kyle Pitts in the previous two weeks. But it was evident Saturday what kind of impact he does have on the offense.

He caught three touchdown passes, including a 56-yard early in the game, and was his usual match-up nightmare for opposing defensive backs. He led the Gators in receiving — and Trask, and the Gators, obviously are happy to have him back.

More:Kyle Pitts is back: Florida Gators TE makes immediate impact vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Defense adjusts, dominates

Florida’s defense could not get off the field in a first half that saw the Kentucky offense pound the ball on the ground and melt away the majority of the time on the clock.

The Gators trailed 10-7 late in the half. One of the reasons is the UF offense rarely had the ball, running just 21 plays from scrimmage.

Adjustments were clearly made at the half because the Gators came out and dominated the second half, shutting down the run and shutting out the Wildcats.

Dan Mullen’s frustration

Offensive-minded head coaches want the ball. Now. And Mullen and his offense weren’t getting it in the first half that was dominated by UK’s ground game. Mullen’s frustration with his defense and his defensive coordinator — Todd Grantham — was evident on the sideline as the Wildcats continued to play keep-away.

Mullen had what appeared to be several heated exchanges with Grantham, especially during a Kentucky drive that went from the Wildcats’ 8-yard line to inside the UF 10 and ended in a field goal and a 10-7 UK lead.

But, after those halftime defensive adjustments were made — and produced on the field — Mullen and Grantham were both quiet and calm for most of the second half.

More:Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen, defensive coordinator caught in heated exchange

Trask tracker

Trask threw for three touchdowns Saturday, the eighth time he’s reached at least that total this season, but the Wildcats certainly made the Heisman Trophy candidate work for his TDs and passing yards.

That was pretty much expected since the Wildcats have the No. 1 pass defense in the SEC.

Still, it was another move up in the record book for Trask, who is now tied for third for the most TD passes in a season by a UF quarterback with 34. He tied Rex Grossman, who had 34 in 2001. The only QB ahead of Trask now is Danny Wuerffel, who threw 35 touchdown passes in 1995 and 39 in 1996, the year he won the Heisman and led the Gators to a national title.

Up next

Who: Florida at Tennessee

When: TBA

TV: TBA

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850