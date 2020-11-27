Andreu's Analysis: Wildcats always fired up for Gators

As Florida learned last week — or at least should have learned — is there are no easy games in the SEC during this strange college football season created by COVID-19. The Gators got off to a slow start last Saturday in Nashville and had problems putting away a winless Vanderbilt team.

Now, the Gators are facing a Kentucky team that is coming off a 63-3 loss at Alabama. My advice to the Gators on that is this: ignore that 60-point loss, it will have no effect on Saturday's game and how it plays out.

Kentucky always has a little something for the Gators, playing them tough down through the years. And the last time the Wildcats were in The Swamp, they did a little celebrating on the Gator head at midfield after ending UF's 31-game winning streak in the series.

So, this is not going to be one of those relaxing romps in The Swamp. It's going to be a competitive game where the Gators are seriously challenged physically.

The Wildcats don't have much of a passing game, but they lead the SEC in rushing and will get physical up front with the Gators, who have had their share of problems defending the run. And if UK does establish a ground game, the play-action passing game comes into play — and we know how badly the Gators have been burned in those situations.

On the other side of the ball, this is going to be the best pass defense Kyle Trask and his receivers have seen this season. The Wildcats lead the SEC in interceptions and gave Alabama all kind of fits in the first half of last Saturday's game.

So, it's not going to be easy. It's going to be a grind-it-out game that will not be decided until sometime in the second half.

It's a good challenge for Trask and the Gators. And they'll be up to it.

Prediction: Florida 31, Kentucky 21.