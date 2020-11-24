How to watch No. 5 Florida Gators football vs. Kentucky Wildcats on TV, live stream

Kyle Trask and the No. 5 Florida Gators will look to inch closer to clinching a spot in the SEC Championship when they face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in The Swamp.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

The Gators (6-1) are on a four-game winning streak after beating Vanderbilt 38-17 on the road. Quarterback Kyle Trask is on Heisman Trophy watchlists after throwing for over 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns in the Gators' first seven games. Last week, he threw two touchdowns to tight end Kemore Gamble, who saw more time after star Kyle Pitts went down with a concussion against Georgia.

Florida is currently ranked No. 5 in the Amway College Football Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats (3-5) got pummeled last week against Alabama, 63-3.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Game start: Noon Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Announcers: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analysis), Marty Smith (sideline).

Online:Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: GatorSports.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be open to about 17,000 fans, or 20% capacity.

