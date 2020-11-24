Gators notebook: No. 2 QB Jones likes Trask's Heisman chances

Everyone has their Heisman Trophy favorite, including back-up Florida quarterback Emory Jones. His is the guy in front of him — Kyle Trask.

"I don't think anybody in the country is playing the way he is right now,” Jones said. “Just the way he's operating and managing the game, I feel like that's the guy who's going to actually win the Heisman. The things he's doing are crazy. I don't think anybody is playing that well. It's pretty exciting."

Trask is clearly one of the Heisman leaders at this point. If the Gators keep winning and he keeps producing like he has, he very well could end up being the guy.

“You’re seeing players that are winning awards are on really good football teams,” UF coach Dan Mullen said. “So, it's pretty easy to just keep the focus on the team, the team winning. If we keep winning and we're successful, Kyle's going to be putting up pretty good numbers. And he'll have the opportunity to get some individual awards.

“He won't be the only one. Hopefully, there's other guys on the team that certainly have the opportunity with individual awards as well. But you increase your chances of that as long as the team does good.”

More good COVID news

For the third time in four weeks, UF is reporting zero positive tests for COVID-19 on the football team. The school reported only one last week.

So, since the outbreak that forced the postponement of two games, the Gators have gotten a pretty good handle on the virus.

UF has had 69 positive tests since the return to campus in late May.

Jones keeps progressing

Speaking of Jones, his development is coming along quite nicely, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. And like Trask before him, he’s being patient, waiting for his opportunity to come.

“I can’t say enough about Emory Jones. He’s a fantastic young man,” Johnson said. “He’s super intelligent, very dynamic as a player and every time he’s had an opportunity to get in the game he’s been prepared and played well.

“(Jones and Trask) play well off of each other and they set a great example for each other. Kyle’s a great example of being ready when your number’s called. When you have that type of testimony in your own position room I think it adds a ton of value. Emory’s very smart. He understands that he’s a much better player than he was when he first got here, and he’s continuing to improve.”

A Gainesville Thanksgiving

Usually, players whose hometowns are not far from Gainesville have an opportunity to go home for Thanksgiving. But not this year. The team is going to stay together and have Thanksgiving together.

“We’ve tweaked it,” Mullen said. “I’ve always been somebody that tries to give everybody the opportunity to get home and do more with their family. So we’ve bumped back our Thursday practice just a little bit and we’re having a team Thanksgiving dinner here.

“But we have a home game this weekend. Parents are going to be coming in to be with their sons. I’m sure they’re going to have some Thanksgiving plans and some of that stuff, as well. We just kind of remind our guys you’ve got to continue to be safe and continue to be smart with how they’re doing things.”