Florida ranked No. 6 in season's first CFP standings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida is ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, rankings that featured five SEC teams, four of them in the top nine.

The current Playoff field with No. 1 Alabama is No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

If those rankings held, Alabama would have its choice of semifinal location, where it would likely choose the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans for proximity. The Crimson Tide would face Ohio State while the Rose Bowl would feature Notre Dame against Clemson.

The SEC owned the rest of the top 10: No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 9 Georgia.

Auburn was the lone ranked SEC team outside of the top nine, coming in at No. 21.

The Gators control their own destiny. If they can win out and claim their first SEC Championship since 2008, the Gators will make their first national semifinal field.

Among Group of 5 teams, Cincinnati was at the top at No. 7. BYU's spot at No. 14 drew criticism from the ESPN crew; the Group of 5 representation from there was Coastal Carolina at No. 20, Marshall at No. 20 and Tulsa at No. 25.

The 13-person selection committee, which includes UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, usually starts rankings teams around Halloween and produces six rankings before the final ones that determine which teams will play in the semifinals and major bowl games.

This is the first of four rankings leading up to the only ones that really count, scheduled to be released Dec. 20.

The pandemic didn’t stop the selection committee from meeting in person as usual at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine Texas, just outside of Dallas. And the playoff itself is scheduled to go off as scheduled with the semifinals on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the championship game Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

9. Georgia (5-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Iowa State (6-2)

14. Brigham Young (9-0)

15. Oregon (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. Southern California (3-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

24. Iowa (3-2)

25. Tulsa (5-1)