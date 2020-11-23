Kickoff times, TV lineup for Dec. 5 games on hold
There will be no announcement today of kickoff times and TV networks for SEC
football games of Dec. 5. Those selections will be made on a 6-day selection process and will be announced Sunday.
No. 5 Florida (6-1) welcomes Kentucky (3-5) for a noon game this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN is the TV network on duty.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Mississippi at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State