Kickoff times, TV lineup for Dec. 5 games on hold

Special to Gatorsports.com

There will be no announcement today of kickoff times and TV networks for SEC

football games of Dec. 5. Those selections will be made on a 6-day selection process and will be announced Sunday.

No. 5 Florida (6-1) welcomes Kentucky (3-5) for a noon game this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN is the TV network on duty.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Mississippi at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State