A quick look at Florida's next opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky (3-5) vs. No. 5 Florida (6-1), 12 p.m. Saturday, Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Last year: Kentucky had to change its offense when quarterback Terry Wilson went out with a torn patella and Sawyer Smith proved to be ineffective. They put wide receiver Lynn Bowden at quarterback and ran the ball almost exclusively. Bowden ended up the SEC’s top rusher and the Wildcats won their last four games (including the Belk Bowl over Virginia Tech) to finish 8-5. Among those five losses — a crushing defeat by Florida after leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter in Kyle Trask’s coming-out party.

So far in 2020: The big question is still at quarterback. Wilson and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood have both struggled to get the offense going. Kentucky has a solid offensive line, excellent tailbacks and a strong defense that has been plagued by COVID-19 isolations. The 63-3 loss to Alabama had to be deflating and we aren't sure of the availability of players for this game.

Best offensive player: He didn't play last week because of restrictions, but Chris Rodriguez Jr. is having a special season behind that massive offensive line. He had rushed for 562 yards, which is sixth in the conference, and has six touchdowns. Kentucky will even line him up in wildcat formations just to make sure he has the ball in his hands.

Best defensive player: Again, here's a guy who had to miss last week's game because of COVID restrictions (now you're understanding that Alabama score a little better), but linebacker Jamin Davis has been a problem for opposing offenses. He already has 73 tackles and a couple of picks.

Fun fact: There are three coaches who have won the most games at two different schools. One of them is Steve Spurrier at Florida and South Carolina. Gary Pinkel did it at Toledo and Missouri. The third is Bear Bryant at Alabama and Kentucky. Bryant won 60 games as the Kentucky head coach, but probably will be eventually overtaken by Stoops, who has 47.

Quote: “It's been a disappointing season. They had a lot coming back and thought they had a chance to be a contender in the East. Obviously that has not played out. That said, this team has had to overcome a lot with injuries, the death of their offensive line coach and COVID.” — John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader.