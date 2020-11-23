Florida's Campbell, Toney recognized for Saturday's performances

Special to Gatorsports.com

Kyree Campbell and Kadarius Toney earned recognition for their strong showings in Saturday’s 38-17 win at Vanderbilt.

Campbell was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading Florida with a career-high nine tackles.

The Gators rank No. 1 in the SEC in sacks per game (3.0) and No. 2 in the SEC in tackles-for-loss per game (6.43).

Campbell’s leadership on the defensive line helped Florida hold Vanderbilt to 87 rushing yards on Saturday.

Toney was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season after totaling 191 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s win.

Toney was the leading receiver for the Gators with 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Toney and Kyle Pitts became the first Gators duo since Louis Murphy and Percy Harvin in 2008 to both have at least seven receiving touchdowns for the season.

Toney was also named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List prior to the start of the season.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.