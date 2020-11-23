Florida's Pitts to play Saturday vs. Kentucky

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts may have looked at the scoring production by teammates in the position room and decided it was time to return to the lineup.

Pitts, injured in the first half of the Georgia game, will play Saturday against Kentucky, UF coach Dan Mullen announced Monday. Pitts was injured late in the first half of the win over Georgia on Nov. 14 after being hit by defensive back Lewis Cine while attempting to catch a pass over the middle. Pitts left the field with a concussion, and Cine was disqualified for targeting on the play.

In his stead at tight end, Kemore Gamble has caught three touchdown passes and Keon Zipperer two.

"He wanted to go play this past weekend," Mullen said of Pitts, who had nose surgery before last week. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns through five games.

On other injury news, linebacker James Houston IV will also return Saturday, while wide receiver Trent Whittemore (ribs) is still out for another week or possibly longer, Mullen said.