Gators hold spot in Top 5 of poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Gators again are ranked No. 5 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports released Sunday.

The top nine spots in the coaches poll remain unchanged.

In Sunday's Associated Press rankings, the Gators (6-1) are still No. 6 as in previous weeks.

The College Football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday night.

Kyle Trask, Florida, passed for 383 yards and three TDs, and the Gators rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17 on Saturday.

Florida next plays Kentucky (3-5) at 12 p.m. this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN is providing television coverage.

____

2020 SEC Standings

East

Florida 6-1

Georgia 5-2

Missouri 3-3

Kentucky 3-5

Tennessee 2-5

South Carolina 2-6

Vanderbilt 0-7

West

Alabama 7-0

Texas A&M 5-1

Auburn 5-2

LSU 3-3

Ole Miss 3-4

Arkansas 3-5

Mississippi State 2-5