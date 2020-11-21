Five takeaways from No. 5 Florida Gators' 38-17 win at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steve Spurrier may have to make another trip to Dan Mullen’s office Monday morning, bottle of wine in hand.

Mullen’s offense surpassed Spurrier’s in yet another category Saturday in Florida’s 38-17 victory over Vanderbilt.

It was the ninth game in a row that the No. 5 Gators’ have scored 35 points or more, eclipsing the record of eight set by Spurrier’s offense in 1996 and 2008.

When the Gators (6-1) set the school record for total offense against an SEC opponent in the opener against Ole Miss, Spurrier presented Mullen with a small bottle of wine the following Monday.

More vino may be forthcoming.

The five takeaways from the Gators' win:

Trask tracker

Trask failed to throw four or more touchdowns in a game for the first this season. But he still put together a Heisman-like performance, throwing for three touchdowns and 374 yards and leading the Gators on a game-clinching 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Trask now has 31 touchdowns for the season.

More:Five questions with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

One positive, many affected

UF announced earlier in the week that there had been only one positive test for COVID-19 over the past week, which sounds like a good thing. But, in reality, that one test impacted a heck of a lot more than just one player due to contact tracing.

The school announced just before kickoff that 15 players were unavailable for Saturday’s game. Some of those players were injured, others were given no specific reason for sitting out. Of the 15 players, 11 were scholarship players and three were starters -- two on defense and one on offense.

So, one test affected many, which shows you what UF and other teams across the country are going to be dealing with on a weekly basis for the rest of the season.

Short-handed defense

Defensive players dominated the list of unavailables. Two starters — defensive end Jeremiah Moon and James Houston — were out, along with eight other scholarship defensive players. The Gators, already thin at linebacker, really struggled in the first quarter and then again after the Gators built what appeared to be a commanding lead in the third quarter.

And that linebacker corps became even thinner when starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller left the game with an injury late in the first half.

In the second half, when Vandy was trying to get back in the game -- and moving up and down the field at times -- the Gators had multiple back-ups in the game, including redshirt freshman linebackerJesiah Pierre, who filled in for Miller.

It was a struggle all the way, but the Gators made enough plays to protect the lead in the second half.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham always says injuries help you build depth. Well, the defense is really building it right now.

Just enough on the ground

Well aware of how potent the Florida passing game has been, defensive-minded Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason came out and had the Commodores play a lot of soft zone, dropping six, seven and sometimes eight men into coverage.

That was an invitation for the Gators to run the ball. They did in the first and were pretty much totally ineffective..

But Mullen struck with the running game in the second half and the Gators had enough eight, nine and 10-yard runs to take a lot of pressure off Trask and the passing game.

Thriving without Pitts

Many naturally assumed that when tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the nation’s elite offensive players, was removed from the offense with a concussion that it would have a considerable impact on the Florida passing game.

But, for the second week in a row, his absence was barely noticed.

That because, just like against Arkansas a week earlier, some of the wide receivers -- Trevon Grimes and Justin Shorter, in particular -- came up with big, explosive plays and Pitts’ replacement, No. 2 tight end Kemore Gamble caught a touchdown pass in the second half that gave the Gators what appeared to be a comfortable 31-10 lead late in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Gamble came up big again, catching a 34-yard pass when the the Gators were pinned on their own 1-yard line, then culminating that drive with a 30-yard touchdown reception from No. 2 quarterback Emory Jones.

If nothing else, the loss of Pitts has forced other playmakers to emerge in the offense -- and they have.

Up next

Who: Kentucky vs. Florida

When: 12 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850