Live updates: Florida Gators, led by Kyle Trask, take on Vanderbilt

The No. 5 Florida Gators, led by Kyle Trask, who is coming off a six-touchdown win over Arkansas, are taking on the winless Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt cranked out 35 points in the team's latest defeat last week to Kentucky, but the Commodores dropped to 0-6 this season with a 10-game SEC losing streak that started in 2019. A bright spot is sophomore Keyon Henry-Brooks. He recorded his second straight 100-yard rushing game with a career-high 121 yards on 29 carries vs. the Wildcats.

Though the Gators' still-struggling defense will try to contain Henry-Brooks, it's the Florida offense that will likely again fly high this week at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Last week against the Razorbacks, Trask spread his touchdowns to four different receivers and the Gators played without starting tight end Kyle Pitts, who sat out with a concussion. But backup Keon Zipperer stepped up with two touchdown grabs.

The Gators, now 5-1 are solidly in control in the SEC East and have only sub-.500 opponents for the remainder of the coronavirus-altered regular season.

1:43 p.m. | UF offense trending

SECOND QUARTER

What went right: Despite giving up another chunk play in the passing game (35 yards) and have a pass interference call (Marco Wilson), the Gator defense shut out the Vandy offense in the quarter. The key factor there was putting steady heat on the true freshman Seals. On offense, the Gators struggled early in the quarter, but then put together a field-goal drive to tie the game 10-10 with 4:12 left in the half. Following a three-and-out by the defense, Trask and the UF passing game started to click. Trask completed two passes to Copeland for 26 yards, hooked up with Justin Shorter for 12 yards, then launched a 34-yard TD pass to Trevon Grimes, who made a leaping catch between two defenders. The TD gave the Gators a 17-10 halftime lead.

What went wrong: the offense struggled early and managed only one first down in the first half of the quarter. To defend Trask and the passing game, the Commodores crowded the secondary six, seven, sometimes eight defenders. It was almost an invitation for the Gators to run the ball. They tried, but could not make anything happen on the ground.

Play of the quarter: The leaping touchdown reception by Grimes that gave the Gators a 17-10 lead.

Trending: The Florida defense.

— Robbie Andreu

1:34 p.m. | Gators lead at half

The Gators, whose only loss was at Texas A&M earlier this year, lead at the half 17-10.

Florida 7 10

Vanderbilt 10 0

1:30 p.m. | Record Trask

Trask now owns SEC record of most TD passes through seven games at 30. The record is 29, set by UK's Tim Couch in 1997 and Trask today and matched by LSU's Joe Burrow last season. It is aslo career TD pass No. 56 for Trask. That ties him for seventh all-time in school history with another guy who had a pretty good story: Kerwin Bell (1984-87).

1:28 p.m. | Gators go up 17-10

Trask pass complete to Trevon Grimes for 34-yard TD with :49 left, as Gators go up 17-10. After review, the ruling on the field stands.

Gators start at their own 15 following a Commodore punt with 2:33 showing on the clock.

UF linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. sacks Vandy's QB.

Florida Gator defense, led by coordinator Todd Grantham, getting worked early by Vanderbilt

1:17 p.m. | McPherson brings UF even

Evan McPherson's 33-yard field goal again bring the Gators even at 10-10 with 4:12 remaining in the half.

Florida's defense holds off Vanderbilt and takes over at the Vanderbilt 46 following a punt.

1:01 p.m. | Vandy back to work on UF

Vanderbilt's defense is claming down on Trask and Gators' offense.

After forcing a punt, the Gators take over at their own 18 with 11:06 remaining in the half. Great play by DB Marco Wilson to break up a pass on third-and-10.

Vandy QB Ken Seals completes pass to Cam Johnson for 35 yards to the UF 44 for a first down.

12:47 p.m. | Vandy is moving

First quarter

What went right: Kyle Trask and the offense started off hot, which is what they had to do after quickly falling behind 7-0. Trask was extremely sharp on UF’s first possession. His first two passes went to Kadarius Toney for 13 and 15 yards to get the drive started. Trask converted a big third down with a 15-yard pass to Jacob Copeland. Two plays later, he found Toney wide open for a 27-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.

What went wrong: Florida’s defense basically didn’t show up. The Commodores had two possessions and two scores, driving right down the field for both. The poor performance started right away, with quarterback Ken Seals carving up the secondary with relative ease on the game’s opening possession and finishing the TD drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Pierce. It was more of the same after UF answered with a touchdown. Cornerback lost a battle for 50-50 ball that turned into a 27-yard completion and from there the Commodores drove inside the 10-yard line before having to settle for a 25-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead. On top of everything else, two offsides penalties on the Gators kept the second scoring drive alive.

Play of the quarter: The 27-yard touchdown pass from Trask to Toney.

Trending: Vanderbilt’s offense.

— Robbie Andreu

12:40 p.m. | Rare Commodores' lead

Gators moving to either tie or take the lead against the Commodores when the quarter ran out of time.

12:34 p.m.| Vandy up 10-7

The Commodores regain the lead at 10-7 with 2:45 remaining on a Pierson Cooke 25-yard field goal. The score capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive. Vandy with 138 yards and 10 points on its first two drives of game. Gators get a third-down stop inside the 10 and Vandy has to settle for a 25-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

12:21 p.m. |Trask at it again

Kyle Trask finds receiver Kadarius Toney by himself in the middle of the field after a Vandy DB falls down for a 27-yard TD at the 7:47 mark. Trask hooked up with Toney three times on the drive for 55 yards and the TD. Trask was extremely sharp on that 76-yard TD drive.

FIRST QUARTER

Florida 7

Vanderbilt 10

12:14 p.m. | Vandy goes up

Chris Pierce Jr. catches a 16-yard pass from QB Ken Seals to cap Vandy's 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game for the lead at the 10:50 mark. Vandy offense methodically drives down to the field for a TD to open the game. Defensive backs playing way off receivers.

Florida has allowed an opening-drive TD for the fifth time this season, most in the SEC. — Brandon Zimmerman, SEC Network

UF without four starters today against Vanderbilt. Freshman QB Anthony Richardson also did not make the trip. Linebackers James Houston and Jeremiah Moon also unavailable today. Gators really thin at LB. Gators also without starting right guard Stewart Reese.

11:57 a.m. |Gators ready to go

The Gators arrived at Vanderbilt Stadium needing to put on their cleats, coach Dan Mullen told ESPN.

Kyle Trask needs two touchdown passes to become the first SEC player to throw for 30 touchdowns in a team’s first seven games, per ESPN, @ESPNStatsInfo. The record is 29, set by UK's Tim Couch in 1997 and matched by LSU's Joe Burrow last season.

11:00 a.m. | Network TV switch

Due to Clemson-Florida State game being postponed after medical personnel from both schools could not agree on playing, the Gators will play in a different network. The Florida at Vanderbilt will now be seen on ABC. Kickoff remains at Noon ET. The game was originally scheduled for ESPN.

10:30 a.m. | Gators looking to stay focused against winless Vanderbilt

Coming off the big, emotional win over Georgia, there was some concern last week about the Florida Gators possibly suffering a letdown and lack of focus against Arkansas.

But not really a serious concern. With former teammate and starting UF quarterback Feleipe Franks leading the Razorbacks into The Swamp, it pretty much assured the players would be physically and emotionally invested in getting ready for the game.

This week, different story. Much different story.