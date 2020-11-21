Florida Gator defense, led by coordinator Todd Grantham, getting worked early by Vanderbilt

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Fair or not, Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is receiving plenty of criticism for the defense’s first half of play.

The Gators allowed freshman quarterback Ken Seals to complete 11 of his first 13 passing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown as UF fell into a 10-7 hole within the first 20 minutes of play. Grantham said earlier in the week the Gators are “pretty calculated in what they do” on defense, but so far those calculations aren’t canceling out Vanderbilt’s offense.

Former Gators have come out on social media in the third-year UF coach’s defense, however.

More:Live updates: Florida Gators, led by Kyle Trask, take on Vanderbilt

Virus precautions:Florida alters COVID-19 game plan for road game

Houston Texas outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who also played for Grantham at Louisville prior to joining him for one season at UF, attributed the mistakes to a lack of experience rather than scheme.

“Y’all was just loving @CoachTGrantham last year. Now he gets some inexperienced guys in there now he has to go...I guess it comes with the territory,” Greenard wrote on his Twitter account, adding a face-palm emoji seemingly to indicate his frustration with criticism from the uninformed.