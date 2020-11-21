Gators on unavailable list vs. Vanderbilt

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s list of unavailable players grew prior to Saturday’s kickoff against Vanderbilt. In addition to the absence of tight end Kyle Pitts, who was ruled out by coach Dan Mullen earlier in the week after undergoing nose surgery following a hit in UF’s victory over Georgia, Florida added starting offensive lineman Stewart Reese to the list.

The Gators were also without back-up quarterback Anthony Richardson, and linebackers James Houston and Jeremiah Moon were once again listed as unavailable after missing last week’s contest against Arkansas. Gainesville native Trent Whittemore missed the trip after suffering a punctured lung against the Razorbacks.

Ethan Pouncey, Kamar Wilcoxson, Nick Oelrich, Lamar Goods, Hayden Knighton, Jaelin Humphries and Lucas Alonso also were unavailable to participate.

As for the Commodores, they welcomed back offensive guards Drew Birchmeier and Dan Dawkins, along with defensive tackle Cameron Tidd and running back Ja’Veon Marlow. Vanderbilt’s leading rusher through two games this season, Marlow returned to the starting line-up Saturday after serving a four-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

The No. 5 Florida Gators, led by Kyle Trask, who is coming off a six-touchdown win over Arkansas, are taking on the winless Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators, now 5-1 are solidly in control in the SEC East and have only sub-.500 opponents for the remainder of the coronavirus-altered regular season.