Andreu's Analysis: Gators should roll in Nashville

There are no gimmies in the SEC. Not even against winless, hapless Vanderbilt.

It's just the nature of the league. Every win is precious, every win has to be earned. And that's the way it's going to be for the Florida Gators on Saturday morning/afternoon in Nashville. The 0-6 Commodores have nothing to lose, they're going to play relaxed, and they're going to fight hard for the full 60 minutes. So, the Gators need to brace themselves for Vandy's best effort of the season.

They'll get that, but I don't know if that's going to be enough for the Commodores to hang with Kyle Trask and the high-flying Gators. Vanderbilt has been improving on offense, but this is not a group capable yet of matching touchdowns in a shootout. So, Vandy's goal is to try and prevent this from being that kind of game. They'll try to control the ball and keep the UF offense idling on the sideline for as long as they can. Defensively, the Gators need to get off the field on third down and prevent those long, explosive plays that they've given up each of the past two weeks.

As for Trask and the offense, the Gators should be able to consistently move up and down the field against a Vandy defense that is 13th in the SEC in total defense and has had problems defending the pass.

The Gators are going to have to earn this win. And they will.

Prediction: Florida 45, Vanderbilt 21.