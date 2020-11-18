How to watch No. 5 Florida Gators football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores on TV, live stream

The No. 5 Florida Gators will take a three-game winning streak into Vanderbilt to take on the winless Commodores in SEC football action Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

The Gators (5-1) are fresh off a 63-35 thrashing of Arkansas and former UF quarterback Feleipe Franks. Kyle Trask went 23 of 29 for 356 yards and six touchdowns, adding to his Heisman resume. Tight end Kyle Pitts will not play after suffering a concussion against Georgia on Nov. 7.

This is the Gators' first road game since its loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, after which the Gators dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Vanderbilt (0-6) lost last week 38-35 at Kentucky.

How to watch Gators vs. Commodores

Game start: Noon Saturday, Nov. 21

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analysis), Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: GatorSports.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Football players' family members and a limited number of graduate and professional students will be allowed at Vanderbilt Stadium, a new policy put in place for the Florida game and Vanderbilt's rivalry game vs. Tennessee on Nov. 28.

