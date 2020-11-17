Gators notebook: Best yet to come for Trask?

For those who think Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has been ridiculously good so far this season, just wait.

You ain't seen nothin' yet.

At least that's the word from two of his wide receivers — senior Trevon Grimes and sophomore Justin Shorter.

"Honestly, (nothing he does surprises me). I see it every day at practice," Grimes said. "He goes out there and does things you guys haven’t even seen yet. He is a phenomenal quarterback. He makes throws I’ve never seen before. He places balls in places that you wouldn’t even expect to be able to go to.

"So, for me he is not surprising at all. We know what he can do, and he has a lot more to tap into, and I can’t wait until he does and shows the world how good of a quarterback he really is and the potential he has. Even though he has done some crazy things already, he has a lot more to go."

Shorter shares the outside receiver spot with Grimes, and he also shares Grimes' take on Trask

"He's just a great guy," Shorter said. "I remember since the first day I met him and we just shook hands and he's just a great guy, all-around dude and I just can't wait to see what he's going to do, literally — like, each game that we played, even in practice some of the throws he makes. I just can't believe that he even makes the throws and fits it in those spots. But, he's been doing that literally since we started throwing over the summer. So, I'm just really happy that he's my quarterback."

COVID-19 update

After going two weeks without having to cope with any positive COVID-19 tests, the Gators are dealing with one this week. But only one. Now, it's a matter of how many other players, if any, will be affected by contact tracing.

The one positive test reported by UF on Tuesday is the first for the month of November. The Gators have had 69 positive tests since the return to campus in late May.

All QBs on deck

The blowout win over Arkansas gave offensive coordinator Brian Johnson an opportunity to play all three quarterbacks — Trask, Emory Jones and true freshman Anthony Richardson.

Jones had success running the offense and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to true freshman wide receiver Xzavier Henderson. He also rushed for 37 yards on six carries. In only limited time on the field, Richardson's only pass attempt was intercepted and he only carried once for just four yards.

“Yeah, for sure, good to get all those guys in the game," Johnson said. "They had a great week of practice and prepared really well. It was good to see those guys get some game action. I was really excited to get Emory in for a series and he played within the normal flow of the game, but just to kind of let him loose and run the entire offense for a series.

"He drove us down, made some spectacular throws. The throw to Xzavier was really, really good on the touchdown. He had some really nice throws and he brings that really dynamic presence in the natural flow of the game with his scrambling ability and his ability to extend plays and make different things happen.”

This and That

Also accepting invitations to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January are quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Trevon Grimes and safety Shawn Davis Jr. They join linebacker Jeremiah Moon.