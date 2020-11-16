A quick glance at UF's next opponent: Vanderbilt

No. 5 Florida (5-1) vs. Vanderbilt (0-6), ESPN.

When:12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Last year: It was not a good year for the Commodores, as they went 3-9 with the only bright spot a win over Missouri. That record also included a 56-0 loss to Florida. Vandy is now 20 games under .500 in coach Derek Mason’s six seasons and 10-38 in the SEC. The biggest problem last year was an offense that ranked 124th in the nation.

So far in 2020: Everyone figured that with the SEC-only schedule, the race was on to see if Arkansas or Vandy could finish 0-10. The Razorbacks have obviously left the Commodores in the dust with three wins. Vanderbilt has shown improvement losing its last two games to Mississippi State and Kentucky by a total of 10 points.

Best offensive player: The Commodores lost their three big playmakers, all of whom were invited to the NFL Combine. Keyon Henry-Brooks has been stellar of late at tailback with back-to-back 100-yard games. The sophomore has rushed for 374 yards so far this season and is averaging 4.4 yards an attempt.

Best defensive player: Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was predicted to be ready for a big year as a senior and so far is has been solid. Last year he was fourth in the SEC with 12 tackles for a loss. This season, he leads the team in sacks with 3.5 and has 44 tackles. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he has the length to be a disruptive force.

Fun fact: Florida has only lost 10 times to Vanderbilt in 53 games. Only one of those losses — in 2013 — came in the last 29 games against the Commodores. UF has won six in a row against Mason.

Quote: “Vanderbilt has played about the level I thought they would this season. I thought they would be winless at this point and they are. Ken Seals, the freshman quarterback, has shown they have a quarterback for the future. I'm surprised the defense has struggled but there is no predicting how COVID-19 is going to have an affect on a team and it's hit the defense hard.” — Adam Sparks, The Tennessean.