STAT WATCH: Gators' Trask ahead of Burrow pace for TD passes

Eric Olson
The Associated Press
Florida coach Dan Mullen talks with quarterback Kyle Trask during Saturday's game against Arkansas at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Joe Burrow set the Football Bowl Subdivision record with 60 touchdown passes last year, an incredible feat accomplished in a 15-game national championship season for LSU.

The way Florida's Kyle Trask is going, 60 would be very possible for him if not for the COVID-19 pandemic shortening schedules.

Trask, after throwing for six TDs for a second time this season in sixth-ranked Florida's 63-35 win over Arkansas, has 28 in six games.

If he continues his pace of 4.67 per game, he would throw 56 if the Gators play all 10 of their regular-season games, go to the SEC championship game and play in a bowl. If he carried it through one or two College Football Playoff games, the record would be in sight.

Only four FBS quarterbacks have thrown for more than 50 TDs in a season.

Trask had five of his six TDs against Arkansas in the first half, and his 28 TDs are the most through six games in SEC history.

The fifth-year senior goes on the road this week to face a Vanderbilt defense that's allowed opponents to throw for 15 touchdowns, third-most in the SEC, and complete better than 72% of their passes.

Trask's body of work has overshadowed North Carolina's Sam Howell and Central Florida's Dillon Gabriel. Howell threw six TD passes in a 59-53 win over Wake Forest and has 23 in eight games. Gabriel has had five TD passes in a game twice this season and has 23 in seven games.