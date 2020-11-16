Trask, Carter named SEC Players of the Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida’s Kyle Trask and Zachary Carter picked up Southeastern Conference weekly honors after the Gators defeated Arkansas, 63-35, on Saturday in The Swamp, the conference announced Monday.

Trask was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the recognition this week with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, while Carter was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Trask earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Week designation for the second straight week after the redshirt-senior went 23-of-29 for 356 yards and six touchdowns passing.

Trask also committed zero turnovers against a defense which entered the game with the No. 3 turnover margin (+8) and had the No. 24 passing efficiency defense in the country. The Trask-led Florida offense totaled 593 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per play against the Razorbacks, who entered the game allowing 401.5 yards per game.

Under the direction of Trask, Florida posted its first 60-point game against an SEC opponent since a 63-5 win over Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2008. Trask became the seventh quarterback in SEC history to throw for six passing touchdowns multiple times in a career, and the fifth to do it multiple times in the same season.

Trask also joined Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) and Danny Wuerffel (1995, 1996) as the only Gators in history to post multiple seasons of 25 passing touchdowns. With six touchdown passes on Saturday, Trask broke Tua Tagovailoa’s SEC record for the most touchdown passes through the first six games of a season (Tua had 27 in the first six games of 2019).

Among all Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks since 1990, Trask’s 28 touchdowns (all passing) would trail only Lamar Jackson (30 in 2016 – 15 rushing, 15 passing) for the most total touchdowns through six games.

Trask was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list for the fourth time this season.

For Carter, this is the second time this season he has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. He last won it after a dominant performance in a 38-24 win over South Carolina on Oct. 3.

The redshirt-junior contributed to the win over Arkansas on Saturday with a 35-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, while adding three tackles and a sack.

Carter’s fumble return for a touchdown was Florida’s first defensive touchdown since Jonathan Greenard’s 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Vanderbilt last season.