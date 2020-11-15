Florida maintains its spot in football rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's impressive 63-35 win Saturday over Arkansas didn't sway the college football voters in Sunday's rankings.

The Gators (5-1) remain at No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

In the Associated Press rankings, Florida remained at No. 6, as the top eight were unchanged.

The poll that matters, the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings, will be released the night of Nov. 24. Bowl selection day is Dec. 20.

Florida next plays at Vanderbilt (0-6) at 12 p.m. Saturday. ESPN will air the contest.

With all the other Heisman Trophy contenders idle for one reason or another, Kyle Trask threw six more touchdown passes for Florida against Arkansas. He has an SEC-record 28 through six games, one more than Tua Tagovailoa had last year and three more than Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

SEC Standings

East

Florida 5-1

Georgia 4-2

Kentucky 3-4

Missouri 2-3

Tennessee 2-4

South Carolina 2-5

Vanderbilt 0-6

West

Alabama 6-0

Texas A&M 5-1

Auburn 4-2

Arkansas 3-4

Ole Miss 3-4

LSU 2-3

Mississippi State 2-4