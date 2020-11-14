UF's Trevon Grimes making an impact in first half vs. Arkansas

Graham Hall

Less than 24 hours after receiving an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, UF wide receiver Trevon Grimes showed in the first half why the accolades may just be starting.

The former five-star prospect hauled in both of Florida’s touchdown passes in the first 20 minutes of action to put the Gators up 14-7 on the Razorbacks.

Grimes’ first touchdown reception came on a 9-yard screen pass from Trask, which the Fort Lauderdale native likely wouldn’t have scored if it weren’t for an impressive block from tight end Kemore Gamble.

Following Feleipe Franks’ 47-yard touchdown pass on Arkansas' first drive, the Gators established the run before going right back to to Grimes.

With Florida’s offense approaching the redzone, Trask found Grimes wide-open over the middle of the field thanks to busted coverage by the Razorbacks, and the 6-foot-4 receiver waltzed untouched into the endzone to put UF up 14-7 pending the extra point.

Grimes leads all UF wide receivers thus far with 46 yards, showing once again the Gators have no shortage of pass-catching targets available despite Kyle Pitts’ absence.