Top defensive players highlight Florida unavailable list

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Gators star tight end Kyle Pitts wasn’t the only Florida playmaker unable to take the field against Arkansas. Jeremiah Moon, who injured his foot against Georgia, was ruled out for the game prior to kick-off as well, which UF coach Dan Mullen floated as a possibility throughout the week.

In addition to Moon, Florida’s defense was without linebacker James Houston as well for undisclosed reasons.

LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Fortunately for Florida, defensive back Trey Dean made his return to the field after missing the match-up with the ‘Dawgs.

Florida also listed David Reese, Iverson Clement, Kamar Wilcoxson, Nick Oelrich, Lamar Goods, Jaelin Humphries, and T.J. Moore as the program’s remaining unavailable players.