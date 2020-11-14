Florida's Pitts to miss tonight's game vs. Arkansas

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts will sit out tonight's game against Arkansas and possibly next week's game at Vanderbilt, Gators coach Dan Mullen told the SEC Network on Saturday.

"It's going to be a multi-week deal for him," Mullen told Laura Rutledge of SEC Nation. "Hopefully we'll get him back later on down the road this season. The injury that he got in that hit last week is a little more complicated than you would originally think."

Pitts was knocked out of last weekend’s win against Georgia in the second quarter when Lewis Cine delivered a crushing blow over the middle. Cine was ejected for targeting. Pitts spent the rest of the game in the locker room.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia has 24 receptions for 414 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. His play has been instrumental in making the Gators (4-1) one of the most dynamic offenses in the Southeastern Conference and in the country. Florida ranks 11th nationally in scoring (42.4 points a game) and 17th in total offense (495.4 yards).

Pitts opened eyes by scoring six touchdowns in the first two games and has commanded double teams and bracket coverage since, creating more one-on-one opportunities for teammates Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Justin Shorter.

“We've got a lot of playmakers on the field and we’re going to get the job done no matter what,” said quarterback Kyle Trask, who has 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions through five games.

With Pitts out against the Razorbacks (3-3), Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer will fill his role.

“We’ve always had guys who have that next-man-up mentality,” Mullen said Monday. “Kyle is a great player. They know it. We feature him. You look, he goes out and Kemore has a great game. Zip has a catch and a long run afterward. He did a great job blocking. They executed really well out there on the field.

“To me, those guys have just got to come up and we’re going to run our offense. It’s their opportunity to go make plays, their opportunity to go show what they can do out there on the field.”

Also on the injury front, linebacker Jeremiah Moon (foot) is doubtful and safety Stewart Reese (shoulder) is questionable.