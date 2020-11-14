Feleipe Franks gets Razorbacks off to flying start with long touchdown pass

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida fans should have known not to heckle Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks, and they promptly saw their team pay the price.

Franks’ first completion was for 12 yards, resulting in a Razorbacks first down, and his second pass attempt went for 8 yards and subsequently gave Arkansas position inside UF territory.

Then, Franks turned any remaining jeers into silence. The former Gators signal-caller stepped back and delivered a 47-yard strike to a sprinting Mike Woods, who promptly went untouched into the end zone.

And like that, the shootout was potentially on, and the visitors needed just three plays and 1:33 as opposed to Florida’s 14-play opening drive.

Franks attended Wakulla High in Crawfordsville before his Gators c