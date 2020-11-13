Andreu's Analysis: Franks will have a little something for Gators

Somebody (I think it was me) predicted that there was no way Kyle Trask would throw for four touchdown passes last week against that athletically gifted Georgia defense. Yes, it was me. What an idiot.

But time to move on and forget about last week's game. That goes for me and the Gators, who need to keep their focus on the present for the rest of the season if they hope to make it to Atlanta and beyond. It starts against Arkansas on Saturday night in The Swamp.

We all know that Feleipe Franks is going to come in here all fired up, inspired to beat his former teammates, especially Kyle Trask, the man who took his job. There's no doubt Franks is going to make some plays — and make a lot of Gator fans nervous. He's going to have a little something for his former team. But he's not going to have enough.

Florida is better than Arkansas. The spread of 17.5 points seems about right.

But ...

The Gators need to be sharp, need to be focused, need to play up to their potential. And it starts with forgetting about that big win over Georgia and having all eyes (and effort) on Arkansas.

Dan Mullen has been saying the same thing all week and I think the players have bought inere.

So, here's my first prediction: Trask is going to throw four touchdown passes or more.

And here's the second: Florida 35, Arkansas 17.