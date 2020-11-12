How to watch Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, Feleipe Franks on TV, live stream

Florida kicks off the second half of their 2020 season against the Arkansas Razorbacks, led at quarterback by former Gator Feleipe Franks, on Saturday at The Swamp.

The game is scheduled to start 7 p.m. ET.

The No. 5 Gators (4-1) are coming off their biggest win of the year, a convincing 44-28 victory over rival Georgia. Tight end Kyle Pitts, Florida's leading receiver with 414 yards and eight touchdowns, had to leave the game early with a concussion. His status for the Arkansas game is questionable.

The Razorbacks (3-3) are coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. Feleipe Franks has completed more than 67% of his passes this season for 1,428 yards and has thrown 14 touchdowns against three interceptions.

How to watch Gators vs. Razorbacks

Game start: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: GatorSports.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be open to about 17,000 fans, or 20% capacity.

