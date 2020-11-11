Arkansas at Florida game still on schedule

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's home football game will go as scheduled Saturday night, more than two days following the expected landfall of Hurricane Eta along the Florida west coast, according to UF athletic director Scott Stricklin.

"According to latest models, potential impact of tropical conditions in Gainesville and on UF campus expected Thursday. Based on current forecast we anticipate no change for Saturday’s game against Arkansas," Stricklin posted on his social media account Wednesday morning. "Stay safe Gators."

The Gators are scheduled to face the Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN.