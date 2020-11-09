Gators notebook: Trask, McPherson recognized by SEC

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and place-kicker Evan McPherson have been honored by the SEC for their performances in the Gators' 44-28 victory over Georgia last Saturday.

Trask was named the SEC offensive player of the week, while McPherson is the special teams player of the week.

Trask threw for 474 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs. It was his fifth consecutive game of throwing four or more touchdown passes, setting a SEC record. His 474 yards is the second highest for a game in school history.

McPherson, who was unavailable for the previous game against Missouri, made a memorable return to active duty Saturday, connecting on field goals of 51, 50 and 34 yards. He joins Eddy Pineiro and David Posey as the only Gators in history to make two 50-yard field goals in a game.