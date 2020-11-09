A quick look at Gators' next opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas (3-3) vs. No. 5 Florida (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday. TV: ESPN

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Last year: The Razorbacks entered this season with a 19-game SEC losing streak. Arkansas didn't even give Chad Morris two full seasons before cutting him loose. Last season, Arkansas was 13th in the league on offense and 14th on defense. It seems like centuries ago that the Razorbacks were going to bowl games. The quarterbacks actually threw more picks than they did touchdowns, which kind of sums up the year for Arkansas.

So far in 2020: Coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 on Su and may not be able to coach Saturday's game pending retests. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who was the Missouri coach last year, would serve as interim coach. Pittman is definitely the clubhouse leader for SEC coach of the year. He has already won three SEC games and should have won a fourth if not for a bad call. Arkansas doesn't do anything special, but the Razorbacks do everything with an extra effort and that's why they are 3-3 heading into this game.

Best offensive player: Wide receiver Treylon Burks has given Feleipe Franks that deep threat that he needs. He has 31 catches this season for 461 yards including the game-winner against Tennessee last week. Burks is averaging 14.9 yards a catch and has five touchdown grabs.

Best defensive player: Grant Morgan is a former walk-on who epitomizes what Pittman is getting out of his players. The senior linebacker never had more than 39 tackles in a season, but he already has 70 this season. He also had a pick-six that clinched the win over Ole Miss.

Fun fact: Florida and Arkansas played a regular season game against each other for the first time in 1996. Prior to that, the two teams had met in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1982 and the SEC Championship Game in 1995.

Quote: "Getting to three wins looked difficult before this season started, but attainable if the team rallied around Sam Pittman. That certainly has happened. It helps that Feleipe Franks is able to keep the offense on the field longer to help the defense." — Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat Gazette.