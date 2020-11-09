Florida at Vanderbilt on Nov. 21 a noon kickoff

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's Nov. 21 game at Vanderbilt has been selected for a noon kickoff, the SEC announced Monday. ESPN or SEC Network will provide the coverage.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header will feature Florida at Vanderbilt or LSU at Arkansas in the first game of the day, Kentucky at Alabama in the afternoon window and Mississippi State at Georgia in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Ole Miss at Texas A&M.

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon on ESPN or SEC Network*

LSU at Arkansas, Noon on ESPN or SEC Network*

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate