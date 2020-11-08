Florida jumps into Top 5 of coaches poll
Florida's 44-28 win over Georgia on Saturday ended the Bulldogs' three-game winning streak in the series, helped move the Gators atop the SEC East standings and up the college football rankings released Sunday.
If the Gators win out, they advance to Atlanta for their first appearance in the SEC Championship Game since 2016, which is the last time Georgia did not represent the division.
"It feels great, obviously, winning this big-time game,'' UF coach Dan Mullen said. "It puts us in a good and decent position."
Florida (4-1) moved up three spots in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports to No. 5.
The Gators jumped just two spots to No. 6 in The Associated Press rankings.
Alabama (6-0) is No. 1 in both polls.
Florida next plays Arkansas (3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday, marking the return of quarterback Feleipe Franks to The Swamp. Franks left the Gators at the end of last season and landed with the Razorbacks.
___
2020 SEC Standing
East
Florida 4-1
Georgia 4-2
Missouri 2-3
Kentucky 2-4
South Carolina 2-4
Tennessee 2-4
Vanderbilt 0-5
West
Alabama 6-0
Texas A&M 5-1
Auburn 4-2
Arkansas 3-3
LSU 2-3
Ole Miss 2-4
Mississippi State 2-4
-----
Associated Press rankings
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Miami
10-Indiana
11-Oregon
12-Georgia
13-Wisconsin
14-Oklahome St
15-Coastal Carolina
16-Marshall
17-Iowa St
18-Oklahoma
19-SMU
20-USC
21-Texas
22-Liberty
23-Northwestern
24-Auburn
25-Louisiana