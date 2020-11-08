Florida jumps into Top 5 of coaches poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's 44-28 win over Georgia on Saturday ended the Bulldogs' three-game winning streak in the series, helped move the Gators atop the SEC East standings and up the college football rankings released Sunday.

If the Gators win out, they advance to Atlanta for their first appearance in the SEC Championship Game since 2016, which is the last time Georgia did not represent the division.

"It feels great, obviously, winning this big-time game,'' UF coach Dan Mullen said. "It puts us in a good and decent position."

Florida (4-1) moved up three spots in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports to No. 5.

The Gators jumped just two spots to No. 6 in The Associated Press rankings.

Alabama (6-0) is No. 1 in both polls.

Florida next plays Arkansas (3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday, marking the return of quarterback Feleipe Franks to The Swamp. Franks left the Gators at the end of last season and landed with the Razorbacks.

___

2020 SEC Standing

East

Florida 4-1

Georgia 4-2

Missouri 2-3

Kentucky 2-4

South Carolina 2-4

Tennessee 2-4

Vanderbilt 0-5

West

Alabama 6-0

Texas A&M 5-1

Auburn 4-2

Arkansas 3-3

LSU 2-3

Ole Miss 2-4

Mississippi State 2-4

-----

Associated Press rankings

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Indiana

11-Oregon

12-Georgia

13-Wisconsin

14-Oklahome St

15-Coastal Carolina

16-Marshall

17-Iowa St

18-Oklahoma

19-SMU

20-USC

21-Texas

22-Liberty

23-Northwestern

24-Auburn

25-Louisiana