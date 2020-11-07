LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville

SECOND QUARTER

Florida 14 0

Georgia 14 7

4:41 p.m. | Bulldogs lead Gators 21-14

Eric Stokes returns an interception of Trask for 37 yards and a TD, as Georgia regains the lead 21-14.

___

First quarter

What went right: After an horrendous start that saw the Gators fall behind 14-0 less than five minutes into the game, UF took command over the second half of the quarter to tie the game 14-14.The first TD drive was sparked by a 38-yard pass from Kyle Trask to No. 2 tight end Keon Zipperer. Three plays later, Trask threw a 14-yard TD strike to wide receiver Justin Shorter to cut the deficit in half. The defense, wrecked earlier in the quarter, then came up with a quick three-and-out to put the offense right back on the field. And Trask and the Gators kept rolling. Trask completed a 22-yard pass to running back Malik Davis and a 34-yard pass to tight end Kyle Pitts that put the Gators on the five. On third-and-goal from the 2, running back Dameon Pierce bulled into the end zone to tie the game. The Gators not only survived.

What went wrong: The Gators could not have gotten off to a worse start. On the first offensive play of the game, Georgia running back Zamir White rushed around left end and dashed untouched for a 75-yard touchdown. The UF offense responded to that early haymaker by going three-and-out. Moments later, the UGA lead grew to 14-0 on a 32-yard TD pass from Stetson Bennett to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Play of the quarter: The 34-yard pass from Trask to Pitts that set up the tying TD.

Trending: Trask and the UF passing game.

— Robbie Andreu

___

4:26 p.m. | Gators tie Bulldogs at 14

Running back Dameon Pierce scores from two yards out to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game at 14-all with 2:46 remaining in the quarter.

Trask completes to Kyle Pitts, who makes a leaping grab, for 34 yards and a first down at the UGA 5.

Bennett heads to locker room to check out a possible injury.

Trask hits running back Malik Davis for a 22-yard gain to the 50.

UF sacks Bennett to force a punt. Gators start at their 20.

Georgia is set up perfectly with a 56-yard kickoff return by Kearis Jackson to the UF 44.

4:10 p.m. |Gators score TD

Trask hits receiver Justin Shorter for 14 yards to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to 14-7 at the 8:20 mark.

Kyle Trask connects with tight end Keon Zipperer for 39 yards to get into the red zone for the Gators.

And it's starting to rain in Jacksonville.

Georgia has run seven plays to score twice. The score capped a six-play, 61-yard drive.

4:01 p.m. |Georgia takes big lead

Quarterback Stetson Bennett hits wide-open Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 32-yard TD at the 11:44 mark. Rosemy-Jacksaint broke his right ankle on that TD catch.

UF is missing the play of suspended end Zachary Carter, who will return in the third quarter after sitting out the first half for fighting in last week's game.

Gators go three-and-out on their first possession.

"Couldn't have drawn up a worse start for the Gators. One play, one touchdown for Georgia, followed by a quick three-and-out by the UF offense." — Robbie Andreu

3:45 p.m. | Georgia takes quick lead

FIRST QUARTER

Florida 14

Georgia 14

Georgia running back Zamir White takes off on a 75-yard run around left end to put the Bulldogs up quickly.

3:11|Pre-game and first quarter

Florida looks like it is about back at full strength. Players who missed last week's game are on the field. Kicker Evan McPherson and DBs Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis are among them.

Defensive back Trey Dean the only Gator of note unavailable for this game. CB Jaydon Hill is in the starting lineup in place of Marco Wilson

2:55 p.m. | Pre-game and first quarter

It will most definitely not be the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party this year in Jacksonville, but it should decide the Southeastern Conference's East Division in an interesting contrast in styles.

The No. 8 Gators (3-1) are sixth in the country in offense at 7.50 yards per play. The No. 5 Bulldogs (4-1) are 14th in yards per play allowed (4.53), but it should be noted that is skewed heavily by one game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide averaged 7.42 yards per play in beating Georgia.

Georgia are already without top offensive and defensive players, was hit with more bad news on that front Saturday. Georgia will be without wide receiver George Pickens today, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The sophomore has an upper-body injury. Pickens, a preseason All-SEC wideout, has 13 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns this season.

More:Florida-Georgia Pregame Notebook: SEC East champion likely to be decided in 'Cocktail Party'

Safety Richard LeCounte, who is recovering from a harrowing motorcycle accident on Halloween night, and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) are out for UGA. Nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), safety Lewis Cine (ankle) and linebackers Quay Walker (neck) and Monty Rice (foot) also are banged up and could be limited or unavailable. Davis was ruled out.