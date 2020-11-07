Gators' Kyle Pitts shaken up in violent targeting hit by Georgia's Lewis Cine

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end of a possibly game-changing hit.

The junior tight end took his helmet-to-helmet from Georgia safety Lewis Cine on an incomplete pass from Kyle Trask, and several UF players quickly came to Pitts’ defense as the two players remained on the field for several seconds after the play. Cine was called for targeting, and replay confirmed his ejection.

LIVE UPDATES::Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville

More:Gators defense falters early, regressing against Georgia

How to watch:No. 8 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream

Perhaps in a display of their abundance of tight ends, the Gators went to Miami native and back-up tight end Kemore Gamble two plays later on the 24-yard touchdown to put UF up 28-21 after the extra point.

As for Pitts, he looked emotional on the sidelines after being evaluated by Florida’s medical staff, and he subsequently walked into the locker room following UF’s go-ahead touchdown. With nearly eight minutes remaining until halftime, we’ll see if Pitts will return to the game in the second half – if not sooner – or if the Gators will be without their leading pass-catching target.